Jasprit Bumrah's presence vital in Powerplay against Australia: Suryakumar Yadav

Ahead of the five-match T20I series against Australia, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has stressed the importance of acing the Powerplay. He believes that pacer Jasprit Bumrah 's presence will greatly improve their chances during this critical phase. "Yes, it is always a challenge; we have seen how they (Australia) played in the ODI series and also in the T20 World Cup. Powerplay is always important," Suryakumar said during the pre-series press conference.

Strategic asset Bumrah's responsibility in powerplay Suryakumar acknowledged Bumrah's vital role in the powerplay overs, especially against Australia's aggressive style of play. "You saw in the Asia Cup, he (Bumrah) took the responsibility of bowling two overs minimum in the power play," Suryakumar said. He added that it was good to see Bumrah stepping up and taking charge for his team during these crucial periods.

Veteran's insight Bumrah's experience and preparations Suryakumar also highlighted Bumrah's vast experience in T20Is, especially in Australia. He said the premier pacer knows how to prepare well for a good series. "The way he (Bumrah) has played his cricket for the last so many years, he has kept himself right on top," Suryakumar said. He added that all players have spoken to him and found him very open and helpful in their preparations.

Appearance Bumrah to bolster Team India Bumrah's workload has been the bone of contention of late. He played three of the five Tests in England before featuring in the West Indies Test series at home. The right-arm pacer, who missed the ODI series against Australia Down Under, will now play the T20I leg. As of now, Bumrah has taken 96 wickets from 75 T20Is at an incredible average of 17.85. His tally includes a strike rate of 16.8.