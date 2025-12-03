'Pommy idiots scooter incident won't...': Ben Stokes on Australian media

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has responded defiantly to the media frenzy surrounding his team during the ongoing Ashes series. The players have been under constant scrutiny since their arrival for the five-Test series, with their every move tracked at airports, golf courses, and even an aquarium visit. Despite this intense media attention and incidents like helmetless scooter rides in Brisbane, Stokes is adamant that it won't affect their enjoyment of Australia.

Media scrutiny Stokes defends team's actions amid media scrutiny Stokes, known for his aggressive captaincy, said that the media attention is "part and parcel" of touring Australia. He stressed it is much better than enduring England's miserable winter. Stokes praised Australia as the best place for a cricket tour, saying there are "so many things to do." As mentioned, the England contingent has been under constant surveillance since their arrival for the five-Test series.

Incident response Stokes dismisses media uproar over scooter incident The England team was recently photographed riding electric scooters around Brisbane without helmets, prompting a sensationalist headline from The Courier-Mail. Queensland Police later confirmed they had "cautioned" the group about helmet laws. However, Stokes dismissed the uproar and said such incidents won't affect team morale. "If they think it is going to stop us enjoying this country when we have time off, then it is not going to do that," he told the BBC.