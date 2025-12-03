MLC 2026: Adam Voges appointed head coach of Seattle Orcas

Former Australian batter Adam Voges has been appointed as the new head coach of Seattle Orcas for the impending Major League Cricket (MLC) season. The decision comes after Matthew Mott departed from the team following a string of five consecutive defeats in the 2025 season. "I am very excited to be joining the Seattle Orcas for the upcoming season," Voges said after his appointment.

Career trajectory Coaching journey and future aspirations Voges took over as Western Australia's head coach in 2018 and has since led the team to great success. He was also viewed as a potential successor to Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, whose contract runs until 2027. However, Voges is now looking to expand his coaching experience in the T20 franchise circuit. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has also joined Trent Rockets in The Hundred as an assistant coach.

Prospects Potential return to Perth Scorchers Notably, Voges has also served as Australia A's coach and worked with the national side. WA Cricket is still in talks with Voges about continuing as the head coach of Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He earlier led the team to successive titles. Assistant coaches Beau Casson and Tim MacDonald are among those likely to replace him as WA's next head coach.