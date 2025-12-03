MLC 2026: Adam Voges appointed head coach of Seattle Orcas
Former Australian batter Adam Voges has been appointed as the new head coach of Seattle Orcas for the impending Major League Cricket (MLC) season. The decision comes after Matthew Mott departed from the team following a string of five consecutive defeats in the 2025 season. "I am very excited to be joining the Seattle Orcas for the upcoming season," Voges said after his appointment.
Voges took over as Western Australia's head coach in 2018 and has since led the team to great success. He was also viewed as a potential successor to Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, whose contract runs until 2027. However, Voges is now looking to expand his coaching experience in the T20 franchise circuit. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has also joined Trent Rockets in The Hundred as an assistant coach.
Notably, Voges has also served as Australia A's coach and worked with the national side. WA Cricket is still in talks with Voges about continuing as the head coach of Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He earlier led the team to successive titles. Assistant coaches Beau Casson and Tim MacDonald are among those likely to replace him as WA's next head coach.
Voges will now be tasked with reviving the Seattle Orcas, who have been in a downward spiral. The side won just four of their 17 matches in the 2024/25 season. "We are thrilled to welcome Adam Voges to the Seattle Orcas family," said Orcas chief Hemant Dua, adding that Voges brings a proven winning pedigree and a unique ability to nurture world-class talent.