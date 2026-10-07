Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2026-27
What's the story
The Bengal cricket team has announced its squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season. Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the side in their opening match against Delhi from October 11 to 14 at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani. The first leg of this year's tournament will run until November 5, while the second leg will begin on January 17 next year.
Past performance
Bengal reached semi-finals in the last season of the tournament
Under Easwaran's captaincy, Bengal reached the semi-finals in the last season of the Ranji Trophy.
However, they were defeated by Jammu & Kashmir, who eventually went on to win the tournament.
The team will be hoping to improve on its last year's performance and make a strong run in this year's competition with Mohammed Shami and Aamir Gani.
Team composition
A look at Bengal's squad for Ranji Trophy 2026-27
The Bengal squad for the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season includes Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sudip Gharami (vice-captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Shakir Gandhi (wicketkeeper), Ankur Paul, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Shukla, Subham Chetterjee and Mohammed Shami.
The rest of the team consists of Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Mohammed Kaif and Soummyadeep Mandal.
Karan Lal, Akhilesh Yadav, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Subham Sarkar, Sumit Mohanta, and Aditya Purohit are listed as standby players for this season's tournament.