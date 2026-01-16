Listing batters with best averages against India in ODIs

New Zealand leveled the three-match ODI series against India with a seven-wicket victory in Rajkot. The win was largely due to Daryl Mitchell 's unbeaten 131 off 117 balls, as the Kiwis chased down India's total of 284 runs successfully. Mitchell, whose century came off just 96 balls, recorded his third three-figure score against India in the 50-over format. On this note, let's list down the batters with the best averages against India in ODIs (minimum 500 runs).

#3 Gary Kirsten- 62.59 Former South African batter Gary Kirsten is third on this list as he averaged a stunning 62.59 against India in ODIs, as per ESPNcricinfo. Having played 26 games against the opposition, the southpaw returned with 1,377 runs at a strike rate of 76.62. The tally includes nine fifties and four tons. His best score in this regard was 133*.

#2 Daryl Mitchell - 67.11 Mitchell comes second on this list as his 604 ODI runs against India have come at an average of 67.11. In Rajkot, the Kiwi batter smashed his third ODI century against India (highest score: 134). No other side has conceded more than two centuries to him. Overall, Mitchell has five 50-plus scores in 10 ODI innings against the Indian side. He operates with a strike rate of 95.56 against the Men in Blue.

