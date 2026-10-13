Archer, Bethell return to England's squad for Australia ODIs
What's the story
England's ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia has been bolstered by the return of Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell. Archer returns from a rest, while Bethell makes his comeback after recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the ODI series against India in July. The 16-member squad, led by Harry Brook, is nearly at full strength as they prepare for next year's World Cup.
Squad absentees
Buttler, Saqib Mahmood to miss ODIs
Despite the return of Archer and Bethell, two key players will be missing from the ODI squad.
Jos Buttler is unavailable after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, while Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out due to a knee injury.
The absence of these players could have an impact on England's performance in the upcoming series against Australia.
Player management
Management's strategy for fast bowlers
Notably, Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, and Josh Tongue will not feature in the upcoming T20Is.
This decision comes as part of England's strategy to manage their fast bowlers ahead of the Test tour of South Africa.
England national selector Marcus North said that the returns of Bethell and Archer mean they will be at "close to full strength" as they ramp up preparations for a World Cup in a year's time.
Fresh faces
Four uncapped players in T20I squad
The T20I squad for the tour has also seen a few changes. It includes as many as four uncapped players, including Thomas Rew and Eddie Jack, who have received their maiden England call-ups.
Rew is the youngest member of the squad at 18 years old and recently got an ECB central contract.
He captained England to the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup final in February.
Squads
Here are the squads
England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.
England T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.
Tour details
A look at the schedule
England's white-ball tour of Australia will kick off with a warm-up match at the WACA in Perth on November 7.
The three ODIs are scheduled for November 13 (Optus, Perth), November 15 (Adelaide), and November 18 (Hobart).
The five-match T20I series will start on November 21 at the MCG, followed by matches in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra.