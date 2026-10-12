Jos Buttler set for long lay-off following hamstring surgery: Details
What's the story
England's former white-ball captain Jos Buttler has gone under the knife for a left hamstring injury. The injury was sustained while batting during the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month. Buttler, 36, had pulled up injured in England's second ODI defeat to Sri Lanka at Headingley on September 24 and had to retire hurt before returning briefly to his innings.
Uncertainty looms
Buttler's participation in Australia white-ball tour doubtful
Buttler's injury had already ruled him out of England's tri-series in Pakistan, which starts later this week.
Now, his participation in the Australia white-ball tour in November is also doubtful.
The squad for the tour will be announced on Tuesday morning.
There is no word yet on his recovery timeline, leaving his future involvement in international cricket uncertain.
Recovery journey
Buttler provides update on his recovery
Buttler took to Instagram on Monday to share his recovery journey after the surgery.
He posted a picture of himself with a thumbs-up sign from his hospital bed, his left leg in a brace.
"Succesful [sic] surgery and on the road to recovery," he wrote in the post. "Feeling more motivated than ever!"
The update shows Buttler's determination to return to full fitness after this setback.
Twitter Post
Here's what Buttler posted!
Jos Buttler underwent a successful surgery.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 12, 2026
Wishing him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/gWYTYUtZKG
Season summary
Stellar run for Buttler in white-ball cricket
Buttler's injury has marred an otherwise stellar season for the former England white-ball captain and double World Cup-winner.
He had a rough run during the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year, scoring just 87 runs as England reached the semi-finals.
However, he bounced back with a stellar performance after that, scoring 466 runs in nine white-ball internationals including a blistering knock of 69 off just 49 balls.
Captaincy achievements
Concern over recurring soft-tissue injuries
Buttler also led Manchester Super Giants to victory in The Hundred, becoming the first man to score 15,000 career T20 runs during that campaign.
However, despite his surgery, the nature of his injury remains a concern as he has been plagued by several soft-tissue injuries in recent years.
These have mostly been calf injuries but he had also suffered a similar left-hamstring issue during the IPL 2024 season.