Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first pacer with 200 IPL wickets: Stats 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become the first fast bowler to complete 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler accomplished the milestone with his first wicket against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He became the second bowler to complete a double-century of IPL scalps. Bhuvi took three wickets as RCB won by 43 runs.

Spell Bhuvneshwar takes three-fer against CSK Bhuvneshwar starred in RCB's record win over CSK at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The right-arm seamer bowled a superb opening spell after the hosts racked up a mammoth 250/3. Bhuvneshwar dismissed Ayush Mhatre at the start, reducing CSK to 10/2. This was his 200th scalp. He later removed a well-set Prashant Veer (43) and Noor Ahmad, finishing with 3/41 (4).

Numbers Bhuvneshwar joins Chahal on this list As per ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar took 192 matches to complete 200 scalps in the league. He now has 202 wickets at 27.14, with an economy rate of 7.70. The veteran has joined leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in this club, who leads the tally with 224 wickets. Notably, 80 of Bhuvneshwar's IPL wickets have come in the powerplay - the most for any bowler.

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Feats Here are his feats Bhuvneshwar is among four players to have taken multiple five-wicket hauls in the IPL. Jasprit Bumrah, James Faulkner, and Jaydev Unadkat are the others. Notably, Bhuvi also owns two four-wicket hauls in the league. Bhuvneshwar is also the only bowler to claim Purple Caps in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017). He is also SRH's all-time leading wicket-taker with a whopping tally of 157 wickets.

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