Blair Tickner shines on comeback, takes four-fer against England: Stats

Collapse

Tickner on the money as England falter again

England's batting lineup faltered again, this time without the heroics of Harry Brook. He was dismissed for 34 runs. Jamie Overton was a standout performer with 42 runs. However, he couldn't save his team from a collapse. New Zealand bowlers effectively exploited the early conditions and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Tickner was the pick of them, taking 4/34 in eight overs, including a maiden. Nathan Smith also took two wickets.