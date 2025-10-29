Blair Tickner shines on comeback, takes four-fer against England: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand seamer Blair Tickner made a stunning return to international cricket, shining against England in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Tickner took four wickets for just 34 runs, helping his team bowl out England for a mere 175 runs. The right-arm seamer, who registered his best ODI returns, played his first match since May 2023. Here are the key stats.
Collapse
Tickner on the money as England falter again
England's batting lineup faltered again, this time without the heroics of Harry Brook. He was dismissed for 34 runs. Jamie Overton was a standout performer with 42 runs. However, he couldn't save his team from a collapse. New Zealand bowlers effectively exploited the early conditions and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Tickner was the pick of them, taking 4/34 in eight overs, including a maiden. Nathan Smith also took two wickets.
Personal journey
Tickner stands out amid personal challenges
Tickner's return to international cricket was marred by personal difficulties, including his wife Sarah's leukemia diagnosis. She is still undergoing chemotherapy, according to ESPNcricinfo. As mentioned, the Kiwi seamer played his first ODI in over two years. In 14 matches, Tickner has raced to 20 wickets at an average of 35.65. In Hamilton, he recorded his career-best ODI figures.