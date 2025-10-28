Mohammad Nawaz claims career-best T20I returns against South Africa: Stats

Nawaz gave Pakistan their second breakthrough after SA were cruising at 93/1. He dismissed Tony de Zorzi, who scored a 16-ball 33. The Pakistan spinner next dismissed Dewald Brevis (9) and skipper Donovan Ferreira (10). Nawaz was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, finishing with 3/26 in four overs. He bowled nine dot balls and conceded just two boundaries.

Stats

A look at his stats

Nawaz, who made his T20I debut in 2016, has been Pakistan's mainstay all-rounder. The left-arm spinner has raced to 75 wickets from 79 matches at an average of 22.56. His tally includes a fifer and an economy rate of 7.25. As mentioned, Nawaz bagged his best returns against SA in T20Is. In nine T20Is against SA, the Pakistan all-rounder owns 11 wickets at 19.72.