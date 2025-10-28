Reeza Hendricks slams his 18th T20I half-century: Key stats

Star batter Reeza Hendricks bolstered South Africa's top order in the 1st T20I against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Opening the innings, Hendricks hammered a 40-ball 60, powering the Proteas to 194/9 in 20 overs. He added a 44-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock before forming several other crucial partnerships. Hendricks raced to his 18th half-century in T20I cricket.

Knock How Hendricks weaved his knock After seeing out the initial few deliveries, Hendricks attacked Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed in the Powerplay. Despite losing de Kock and Tony de Zorzi, he took the Proteas past 100 along with Dewald Brevis within 10 overs. Hendricks, who added 39 runs with George Linde, was eventually the fifth batter to depart, leaving SA at a solid 178/6.

Information Hendricks falls to Abrar In the 18th over, Abrar knocked Hendricks over with a slider. The latter's 60 off 40 balls was studded with 5 fours and a six. Notably, no other SA batter scored 40-plus runs in the innings.