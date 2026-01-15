Bruno Fernandes remains committed to Manchester United amid managerial changes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has no plans to leave the club this month, despite recent speculation. The rumors were fueled by his meeting with Carlos Fernandes, one of the coaches of sacked head coach Ruben Amorim. However, as per BBC Sport, sources close to the situation have confirmed that the 31-year-old is committed to staying at Old Trafford for now. Here's more.

Future plans Fernandes's commitment amid managerial upheaval Despite the recent upheaval at Manchester United, which saw Darren Fletcher take over as interim manager for two games and Michael Carrick appointed as caretaker for the rest of the season, Fernandes remains committed to his current club. He had always planned to reassess his situation in the summer when he would have one year left on his contract.

Departure possibilities Fernandes's potential departure and future considerations Fernandes rejected a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal last summer and is still being eyed by Saudi Pro League clubs. If he were to leave United, his first choice would be to stay in Europe. The former Sporting player recently revealed that he was "hurt" by the news of United's willingness to sell him, adding that senior officials lacked the courage to inform him directly.

Midfield Man United braced for a midfield upheaval Man United are braced for a midfield upheaval in the summer of 2026. Casemiro, who is out of contract in the summer, will likely leave as a free agent. Fernandes could also part ways unless it depends on which manager joins full-time and the conversations they have. Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte's future is also uncertain after failing to put consistent performances. Man United are interested in the likes of Brighton's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.

