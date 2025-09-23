Grace Harris ruled out of Women's World Cup with injury

Grace Harris has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup due to a calf injury. The all-rounder suffered the injury during Australia's 43-run victory over India in Delhi on Sunday. Harris made her first ODI appearance since March 2023 in that match, but now she will return home for rehabilitation ahead of the Weber WBBL starting November 9.

Replacement Heather Graham replaces Harris Heather Graham has been named as Harris's replacement in Australia's 15-player World Cup squad. She will join the team in India after completing her commitments with Western Australia in the first two Women's National Cricket League matches on Wednesday and Friday. The injury comes as a major setback for the 32-year-old Harris, who was looking forward to her first ODI World Cup match during this tournament.

Journey Impressive white-ball season in England Despite not being a regular in Australia's ODI team, Harris made it to the 2025 squad after an impressive white-ball season in England's domestic cricket. She had hoped that her extended stay in the UK would help her refine her skills for next year's T20 World Cup. In the T20 Blast, she scored 338 runs at a strike rate of 156 with Surrey and continued her good form with London Spirit in The Hundred tournament.

Impact Harris's role in the team Despite her blistering form, Harris was only an outside chance of making the Australia XI during this World Cup. This was due to their established top seven of Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, and Tahlia McGrath. However, she would have offered Australia an 'X-factor' with her powerful lower-order hitting and considerable experience in Indian conditions.