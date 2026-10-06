Cameron Green ruled out of first SA Test with strain
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the first Test match against South Africa due to an abdominal strain. The injury was sustained during the third ODI against South Africa and kept him from participating in Australia's two-day tour game against CSA Invitational XI. Green was hit on the abdomen by a Corbin Bosch full toss in Potchefstroom.
Squad changes
Green's absence opens up spot for all-rounder Beau Webster
Green's absence from the first Test match has opened up a spot for another all-rounder, Beau Webster.
Meanwhile, the former's ouster is a massive loss considering Green's recent form, where he scored a century and 50 against Bangladesh in a two-Test series at home.
In 39 Tests, the Australian all-rounder has scored 1,920 runs at an average of 34.28. He has 11 50-plus scores, including three tons.
Green has also clocked 39 wickets with the ball at 39.82.
Statement
McDonald has his say
"He's progressing pretty well, all things considered," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said ahead of the team's first full training session at Kingsmead.
"He's still here for a reason, so there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It'll just be a matter of going through the rehab."
McDonald further expressed optimism at Green's participation later in the series.
Replacement options
Connolly's spin bowling gives him edge over Renshaw
With Green ruled out, Cooper Connolly and Matthew Renshaw are also in line for a place in the XI.
Connolly's ability to bowl spin gives him an edge over Renshaw.
The Australian team management has also shown strong support for Connolly in recent weeks.
George Bailey, an Aussie selector and former batsman, said earlier last month that Connolly was primarily picked as a batsman, but his secondary skillset (bowling) could come into play depending on the conditions in South Africa.
Selection strategy
Australian management backs Connolly for South Africa tour
The Australian team management has shown strong support for Connolly in recent weeks.
George Bailey, an Aussie selector and former batsman, said earlier last month that Connolly was primarily picked as a batsman but his secondary skillset (bowling) could come into play depending on the conditions in South Africa.
He also hinted at Connolly's potential to bat higher up the order as he gains more experience.