Cameron Green ruled out of first SA Test with strain

Green's absence from the first Test match has opened up a spot for another all-rounder, Beau Webster.

Meanwhile, the former's ouster is a massive loss considering Green's recent form, where he scored a century and 50 against Bangladesh in a two-Test series at home.

In 39 Tests, the Australian all-rounder has scored 1,920 runs at an average of 34.28. He has 11 50-plus scores, including three tons.

Green has also clocked 39 wickets with the ball at 39.82.