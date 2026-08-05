Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of 2026 Cincinnati Open: Here's why
What's the story
Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open owing to a wrist injury. The seven-time Grand Slam champion had been struggling with the issue since the Barcelona Open, which kept him away from defending his French Open title and participating in Wimbledon. It remains to be seen if Alcaraz will return at the US Open.
Withdrawal details
Withdrawal confirmed by tournament organizers
Ahead of the Cincinnati Open, Alcaraz had shared videos showing his cautious return to the court.
However, on Tuesday, the tournament organizers confirmed his withdrawal on X.
They said, "Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open," adding their best wishes for his recovery and eagerness to welcome him back next year.
Injury impact
Statement from Bob Moran
Bob Moran, the tournament director of the Cincinnati Open, confirmed Alcaraz's ongoing wrist injury in a statement to the BBC.
He said, "We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible."
Moran also expressed hopes for Alcaraz's speedy recovery and future participation in the tournament.
US Open
Will Alcaraz defend US Open title?
Despite missing out on the Canadian Open, Alcaraz was determined to make a comeback at the Cincinnati Open.
The tournament would have been his last major test before the US Open, where he is the defending champion.
Notably, Alcaraz is also the reigning champion of Cincinnati after Jannik Sinner had to retire from their final match last year due to illness.
Information
Two-time finalist at Cincinnati Open
Alcaraz is a two-time finalist at the Cincinnati Open. Besides winning his maiden title here last year, Alcaraz ended as a runner-up against Novak Djokovic in 2023. Alcaraz was beaten in three sets by Djokovic.