Rooney backs Carrick to 'steady the ship' at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has backed Michael Carrick to "steady the ship" at Manchester United, despite his calm demeanor. The club confirmed Carrick's appointment as caretaker head coach until the end of the season on Tuesday, succeeding Ruben Amorim. Rooney and Carrick were teammates at Old Trafford, playing together on 366 occasions and winning five Premier League titles together during their time there.

Leadership qualities Rooney highlights Carrick's focus and determination Rooney praised Carrick's character but warned fans not to be misled by his calm demeanor. He said on his BBC podcast, "Michael's great fun. He is a great character, but don't be fooled by how calm he looks." Rooney added that while Carrick can have fun, he would go into this role with full focus and determination. "He can have fun as well, but make no mistake, he'd be going in there now with full focus."

Past roles Carrick's previous experience as caretaker manager Carrick has a wealth of experience, having made 464 appearances for United in a 12-year career. He also had a brief spell as the club's caretaker manager in 2021, where he won two out of three games (D1). Rooney said Carrick is the right choice for this difficult task at Manchester United, given the current state of the club. "It is probably the obvious choice really because I don't think there are any top, top managers available at the minute."

Future prospects Carrick's appointment raises questions for summer Carrick's short-term appointment has left some uncertainty about who the board will consider in the summer. Rooney suggested Xabi Alonso and Thomas Tuchel as possible candidates. He said, "Alonso did incredible at Leverkusen and I think you have more chance of him sitting and waiting and hoping with [Liverpool manager Arne] Slot," but added that Tuchel is his top pick due to his Premier League experience and trophy wins.

