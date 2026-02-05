Manchester United players 'fully focused' despite managerial uncertainty: Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick , the interim manager of Manchester United , has dismissed fears that the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club's managerial position could affect their performance in the current season. Under Carrick's leadership, United have won all three of their Premier League matches so far, putting them in a strong position for UEFA Champions League qualification. Calls for the former England midfielder to take on the permanent managerial role have increased following victories against Manchester City, Arsenal, and Fulham.

Player focus Players focused on their performance: Carrick Carrick has emphasized that despite the uncertainty over next season's manager, the players have remained focused on their performance. "The players have been spot on and fully focused," he said in a press conference on Thursday. He added, "We're all aware of the bigger situation and what might happen. As a player, you focus on what's ahead of you, trying to achieve what you can."

Team confidence 'We're focused on being better' Carrick expressed his confidence in the team's performance, saying, "I've got no concerns. The lads have been better than you can imagine." He stressed the importance of focusing on improvement and getting to where they want to be. "We're focused on being better, improving and getting to where we want to be. Small steps, but it's a big end of the season ," he said.

Advertisement