India's Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma combine to deflate SL-W: Stats

Deepti's second over proved to be pivotal. SL-W skipper Chamari Athapaththu was stumped while trying to charge the off-spinner. A 58-run stand for the 2nd wicket was broken by Deepti.

Three balls later, Gunaratne was cleaned up as well by Deepti.

SL-W slid into deep trouble as Charani then pierced through their middle order.

She dismissed Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari and Nilakshika Silva.

Sugandika Kumari was Charani's final scalp.

Kaushani Nuthyangana was the final SL-W wicket to perish off Deepti's bowling.