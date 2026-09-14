India's Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma combine to deflate SL-W: Stats
What's the story
India's women's cricket team won the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final match. The game took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This victory marks India's eighth title in the tournament's history, including four in WT20I format. Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma shared 7 wickets between them to hurt Sri Lanka, who scored 111 after India managed 183/5.
Duo
7 scalps between the two
Deepti's second over proved to be pivotal. SL-W skipper Chamari Athapaththu was stumped while trying to charge the off-spinner. A 58-run stand for the 2nd wicket was broken by Deepti.
Three balls later, Gunaratne was cleaned up as well by Deepti.
SL-W slid into deep trouble as Charani then pierced through their middle order.
She dismissed Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari and Nilakshika Silva.
Sugandika Kumari was Charani's final scalp.
Kaushani Nuthyangana was the final SL-W wicket to perish off Deepti's bowling.
Deepti Sharma
Deepti finishes the tourney as the highest wicket-taker
Deepti bagged 3/19 from 4 overs. Deepti's three-fer ensured that she finished the tourney as the top wicket-taker.
From 5 games, she collected 14 scalps at an average of 4.21. Her ER was a commanding 3.84.
Overall in the format for IND-W, Deepti now owns 182 wickets from 154 matches at 18.72.
24 of her wickets have come against SL-W from 22 matches at 18.5.
In 54 neutral venue games, Deepti owns a total of 72 scalps at 15.04, as per Cricinfo.
Charani
Charani bags her third four-fer
Charani's four-fer (4/20) helped her reach 54 scalps for IND-W from 30 games. She averages 13.87 (ER: 6.67).
She claimed her 3rd four-fer.
In six appearances versus SL-W, Charani now owns 9 scalps at 17.88.
In the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, Charani finished with a tally of 12 scalps at just 5.88 from 5 matches.
Her economy rate was 3.65.
Records
Records set by India's Charani
As per Cricbuzz, Charani is now the 3rd bowler to claim a four-fer in Women's T20 Asia Cup final.
4-fers in Women's T20 Asia Cup final
4/9 - Poonam Yadav (IND-W) vs BAN-W, Kuala Lumpur, 2018
4/13 - Sana Mir (PAK-W) vs IND-W, Guangzhou, 2012
4/20 - Shree Charani (IND-W) vs SL-W, Dubai, 2026
Charani also surpassed Poonam Yadav for the most number of wickets for IND-W in a calendar year in T20Is.
Most T20I wickets for IND-W in a calendar year
39* - Shree Charani in 2026
35 - Poonam Yadav in 2018
30 - Deepti Sharma in 2024