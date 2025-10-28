Chris Gayle appointed as brand ambassador for Lanka Premier League

West Indies cricketing legend Chris Gayle has been appointed as the official brand ambassador for the 2025 Lanka Premier League (LPL) season. The tournament, originally scheduled to take place this year, will be held in July-August next year. This revised schedule ensures that players and fans can enjoy the season without interruptions. And Gayle gets on board as the greatest entertainer in T20 cricket.

Brand ambassador An honor to be part of LPL: Gayle Expressing his excitement to join LPL, Gayle said, "It's an honor to be part of the Lanka Premier League as its Brand Ambassador. Sri Lanka has always shown me incredible love throughout my career, and now I'm looking forward to bringing the Universe Boss energy to the tournament." He added that LPL is not just about cricket but also entertainment and giving fans unforgettable experiences.

Cricket icon Highest run-scorer in T20 cricket The inclusion of Gayle will further boost LPL's global appeal and provide fans with an even more thrilling cricket experience. One of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball, Gayle has an incredible record in international and franchise T20 cricket. The former West Indies opener is the highest run-scorer in T20s. His record of 22 T20 tons seems invincible.

Statement Tournament director on Gayle's appointment Welcoming Gayle, LPL director Samantha Dodanwela said, "Chris Gayle embodies the very spirit of the Lanka Premier League, the vibrancy, the entertainment, and the explosive energy." She added that his charisma and global appeal mirror the dynamism they bring to every season. Dodanwela further emphasized that having "the Universe Boss as our Brand Ambassador amplifies excitement and elevates LPL's stature on a global stage."