Christchurch T20I: India's Sanju Samson shines with another landmark
What's the story
India claimed a resounding win over New Zealand in the opener of the five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 226, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson adding 93 runs in the Powerplay. The latter was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 67 (33). India were later powered by Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir.
Knock
Samson, Abhishek dazzle in Powerplay
India's chase was off to a flier, with both Samson and Abhishek unleashing a counter-attack.
While the third and fourth overs produced 22 and 26 runs, respectively, the dynamic duo propelled India to 82/0 in five overs.
Samson reached his 23-ball half-century in the next over, which also saw Michael Bracewell dismiss Abhishek.
India were soaring at 94/1 after six overs.
Numbers
Samson's 11th T20I fifty
In the ninth over, Mitchell Santner dismissed Samson for a 33-ball 67. The Indian dasher, who struck all around the ground, hammered 8 fours and 4 sixes.
According to Cricinfo, Samson completed his 11th T20I half-century. He also owns three tons.
In 78 T20Is, the Indian opener has 1,802 runs at an average of 27.72. His strike rate is over 160 (160.6).
Information
Another partnership record for the duo
As per Cricbuzz, Samson and Abhishek have equaled their own record of the most 50-plus opening stands for India in a calendar year (T20Is). This was their fifth such partnership this year, as many as they recorded in 2025.
Form
Over 750 runs in 2026
It is worth noting that eight of Samson's T20I half-centuries have come this year.
As per Cricbuzz, he now has the joint third-most 50-plus scores for India in a calendar year in T20Is, with Ishan Kishan.
Samson has raced to 770 runs from 26 T20Is at an average of 30.80 in 2026. He has struck at 181.17, including 49 sixes.
Information
Two T20I fifties against NZ
According to Cricinfo, Samson now has two half-centuries against New Zealand in T20Is. He also scored a fine 89 in this year's T20 World Cup final. Overall, Samson has 212 runs from nine T20Is with a strike rate of 172.35 against the Kiwis.