Christchurch T20I: India's Sanju Samson shines with another landmark

India's chase was off to a flier, with both Samson and Abhishek unleashing a counter-attack.

While the third and fourth overs produced 22 and 26 runs, respectively, the dynamic duo propelled India to 82/0 in five overs.

Samson reached his 23-ball half-century in the next over, which also saw Michael Bracewell dismiss Abhishek.

India were soaring at 94/1 after six overs.