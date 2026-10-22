India beat NZ, record their highest successful T20I chase: Stats
What's the story
India beat New Zealand in the opener of the five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 226, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson adding 93 runs in the Powerplay. Despite losing wickets in quick succession, India were powered by Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir. Glenn Phillips earlier led the charge for NZ with his 40-ball 82*.
Start
NZ punish Indian bowlers
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen gave NZ a terrific start after India elected to field.
The duo added 49 runs within five overs before Mayank Yadav dismissed Seifert. Allen then joined forces with Daryl Mitchell, who smashed a 19-ball 28.
Axar Patel dismissed the former in the eighth over, exposing Phillips in the middle.
Maintaining a run rate of 10 per over, Phillips and Mitchell propelled NZ past 120.
Knock
Phillips returns unbeaten on 82
While Mitchell fell to Arshdeep Singh in the 13th over, Phillips rapidly changed gears. Bevon Jacobs's big hits accompanied him.
Phillips continued to play his shots, thereby returning unbeaten on 82 off 40 balls. His knock was studded with 8 fours and 3 sixes.
Phillips finished with a breathtaking switch-hit off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a strike rate of 205.00, taking NZ to 225/4.
Numbers
Phillips slams third half-century against India
According to Cricinfo, Phillips raced to his 13th half-century in T20I cricket. His tally also includes two tons.
The Kiwi all-rounder now has 2,368 runs from 98 T20Is at an average of 32.88. His strike rate in the format is 144.21.
Across 18 T20Is against India, Phillips has reached three half-centuries. This includes 398 runs at 26.53 with a strike rate of 144.72.
Information
What about Indian bowlers?
Each of India's five bowlers had an economy rate of 10-plus. Bhuvneshwar, bowling for the first time for India in four years, returned wicketless despite hitting good lengths (0/49). Arshdeep, Axar, and Mayank took a wicket each.
Innings
Samson, Abhishek shine in Powerplay
India's chase was off to a flier, with both Samson and Abhishek unleashing a counter-attack. The third and fourth overs produced 22 and 26 runs, respectively.
The dynamic duo propelled India to 82/0 in five overs. Samson reached his 23-ball half-century in the next over, which also saw Bracewell dismiss Abhishek.
India were soaring at 94/1 after six overs.
Information
Another partnership record for the duo
As per Cricbuzz, Samson and Abhishek have equaled their own record of the most 50-plus opening stands for India in a calendar year (T20Is). This was their fifth such partnership this year, as many as they recorded in 2025.
Knock
Samson's 11th T20I fifty
In the ninth over, Santner dismissed Samson for a 33-ball 67. The Indian dasher, who struck all around the ground, hammered 8 fours and 4 sixes.
According to Cricinfo, Samson completed his 11th T20I half-century. He also owns three tons.
In 78 T20Is, the Indian opener has 1,802 runs at an average of 27.72. His strike rate is over 160 (160.6).
Information
Another record for Samson this year
It is worth noting that eight of Samson's T20I half-centuries have come this year. As per Cricbuzz, he now has the joint third-most 50-plus scores for India in a calendar year in T20Is, with Ishan Kishan.
Chase
India's chase takes a hit
After Samson's departure, India lost Tilak Varma and Ishan, being four down for 122 runs (10.3 overs).
Iyer rotated the strike thereafter, and Axar played a crisp cameo (24 off 14 balls). The latter's dismissal left India reeling at 167/5 (14.3 overs).
However, Iyer's timely boundaries ensured the chase wasn't out of sight. He was well supported by Naman Dhir's power-hitting thereafter.
Equation
Dhir takes on Kiwi bowlers
While Iyer was eyeing his half-century, Dhir took on Santner and Nathan Smith and brought the equation down to 16 required off 12 balls.
Hitting the ball exceptionally well, Dhir was soaring at 24* (9) at this stage.
The next over saw Santner dismiss his counterpart for 42 (28), but Dhir's calmness under pressure left only eight runs for the final over.
Finish
Dhir's exploits at No. 7
Dhir started the final over with a much-needed boundary and sealed India's victory on the fourth delivery with a maximum. He returned unbeaten on 42 off 15 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes).
According to Cricbuzz, Dhir now has the highest individual score for India from No. 7 or lower in a successful T20I chase.
He surpassed Irfan Pathan's 33*(16) against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Colombo.
Information
India's highest successful run chase
As mentioned, India recorded their highest successful run chase in T20Is. Their previous record was 209, achieved against the same side earlier this year in Raipur. Notably, India also recorded the second-highest successful chase against New Zealand in the format.