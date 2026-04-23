CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary's mother passes away: Details here

As per media reports, Mukesh could miss tonight's match versus Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm pacer earlier left the team camp in Mumbai and headed to his hometown, Bhilwara, for his mother's last rites. While several reports suggest that Mukesh has rejoined the squad ahead of the MI game, others say he will take a short break before playing against Punjab Kings .

The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

Career highlights

A look at Mukesh's IPL career

Mukesh has been a part of the CSK camp since his debut season in 2022. He played 13 matches that year, taking 16 wickets with an economy of 9.31. However, his appearances have been sporadic since then, with just four more matches in the last three years. Overall, he has taken 19 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 28.57 in the IPL.