'We've moved on': Pat Cummins on Usman Khawaja's upcoming autobiography
What's the story
Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins has said that his team has "moved on" from the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. This statement comes as they prepare to tour South Africa for a three-match Test series. The comments were made ahead of Friday's first Test in Durban. Usman Khawaja, who was part of the infamous Cape Town Test where Cameron Bancroft was caught ball-tampering, is set to release his autobiography titled Sabr on November 10.
Book details
Cummins not worried about revelations in Khawaja's book
Khawaja's autobiography will be released just after Australia's three-match Test series in South Africa.
Interestingly, he wrote the book without a ghostwriter, and its publisher Penguin Random House has not shared any advance copies.
Ahead of the first Test, Cummins confirmed that he had spoken to Khawaja about his upcoming book but wasn't worried about any new revelations regarding the ball-tampering scandal.
Captain's remarks
'No worries, you can tell your story'
Cummins said he had received a call from Khawaja a few weeks ago informing him about the book.
"He didn't go back into too much detail. He just basically gave me a heads-up that he's doing a book. As always, [my response was], 'No worries, you can tell your story. That's fine,'" said Cummins to the media ahead of Friday's first Test.
Scandal aftermath
'Not worried about new revelations'
Cummins, who played 56 Tests with Khawaja, including 36 as captain, was part of the infamous Cape Town Test in 2018.
He said he isn't worried about any new revelations from Khawaja's book as he has answered every question a million times since then.
"It was obviously a long time ago. All the investigations and everything were done back then," he said.
Denial
Bowlers denied knowing about Bancroft's plans
The Australian bowlers from the Cape Town Test - Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon - have always denied knowing about Bancroft's ball-tampering plans.
In 2021, they issued a joint statement calling for an end to "rumour-mongering and innuendo" after Bancroft hinted that they knew more than what was publicly revealed.
Improved relations
Relations between Australia and South Africa have improved
Cricket Australia's CEO Todd Greenberg has traveled to South Africa with the Test squad.
He said that relations between the two teams have improved over time.
"We're all staying in the same hotel, both teams; we're actually having breakfast together," he said this week.
"I don't think there's that heightened emotion between the teams that [used to be] here. Eight years ago is a long time."