Daren Sammy pleased with WI's T20I series draw vs India
What's the story
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance in their recent T20I series against India. The series ended in a 2-2 draw after the fifth and final match was washed out in Bengaluru. "It's a true reflection of how all the teams have played, especially for our guys," Sammy said at the post-match press conference.
Series history
'Massive step' toward West Indies's goals
Previously, West Indies had played three bilateral T20I series against India in their own backyard, losing all of them.
They had managed to win just one match out of the seven played during these series.
However, this time around they gave a tough fight to India, which Sammy termed as a "massive step" toward their goals.
Performance analysis
A cup in Sammy's favor
"We would want to win because something we've not done forever in India, so it would have been nice. I think the cup still is in our favor because we won the home leg the last time we played (in 2023) 3-2," Sammy said after the game.
He emphasized that they understand what success means to them as a team and don't take their position for granted.
Financial concerns
Financial stability for West Indies cricket
Sammy hopes their on-field progress can bring financial stability to West Indies cricket, which has been marred by instability.
He highlighted that the ICC's decision in 1997 to change the financial model of international cricket has greatly affected smaller boards like CWI (then WICB).
Last month, CWI announced major financial restructuring, including a 25% pay cut for contracted international players.
Cricket significance
Care factor for West Indies cricket
Sammy stressed the importance of West Indies cricket not just to the region but also to the world and the game.
He recalled stories from past teams spending months touring, playing warm-up matches, showcasing their talent through their performances and the fanbase they created.
"I think it's important, my mom always says you must have a care factor," he said.
Recent success
Swagger back in West Indies dressing room, says Sammy
Before drawing this series in India, West Indies had beaten Sri Lanka in a T20I series at home and reached the virtual quarter-finals of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.
"All the guys in the dressing room, they've gone out there and played with intent and I think what was good to see is that the swagger is back," Sammy said.