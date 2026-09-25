CWI slashes player retainer fees by 25% amid financial restructuring
What's the story
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a major financial restructuring, including a 25% cut in retainer fees for players. The move is part of what the board calls "a comprehensive counterattack against all the challenges we face financially, developmentally and competitively." While international players will continue to have 12-month contracts, domestic players' contracts have been reduced to seven months.
Tournament suspension
Suspension of domestic tournaments
CWI CEO Chris Dehring announced the suspension of this year's men's Super50 tournament and women's T20 Blaze as part of the restructuring.
He cited operational costs as the main reason behind this decision.
Dehring explained that "our domestic tournaments as structured historically, where Cricket West Indies bears the entire cost of every national team and tournament... are simply unsustainable."
Financial strain
Financial strain on CWI
Dehring further highlighted the financial strain on CWI, saying "The high cost of domestic travel and accommodation absorbs too much of our scarce resources every year instead of being deployed for the direct benefit of our cricket."
He also spoke about an immediate cash crunch due to years of bearing this burden.
Despite these challenges, CWI is preparing its ODI players for World Cup qualifiers with white-ball matches against England A in November.
International participation
WI to field independent teams at Olympics, Pan American Games
The unique status of West Indies cricket as a composite team of independent nation-states will be tested in the next two years.
Individual nations will field teams at the Pan American Games in Lima and Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
The top-four finishers from the 2025-26 Super50 tournament and 2025-26 T20 Blaze have been confirmed as qualifiers for the men's and women's events, respectively.
Qualification events
Replacement tournaments for Olympics
In place of the suspended Super50 and T20 Blaze, CWI has announced qualification tournaments for men's and women's events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The costs for these tournaments will be borne by individual nations' cricket boards.
Dehring said "these replacement tournaments will be by invitation to the 10 countries under the aegis of Cricket West Indies that qualify for Olympic participation."