Daryl Mitchell completes 2,000 T20I runs with career-best 89*: Stats
What's the story
Daryl Mitchell's explosive innings of 89 not out off just 52 balls led New Zealand to a formidable total of 198/3 in the third T20I against India in Wellington on Tuesday. Batting at three, Mitchell put up a stellar show and brought up his highest individual score in the T20 format. With his 87th run, the batter also completed 2,000 runs in the T20I arena. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Mitchell
India's captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bowl first.
Arshdeep Singh gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing Tim Seifert for just two runs.
Finn Allen was looking dangerous but was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy after scoring a quick-fire 40 off 25 balls with five sixes.
Mitchell, who arrived at three, added 86 runs with Allen. The former was watchful early on but shifted gears toward the end.
He and Bevon Jacobs (39*) put together an unbroken partnership of 75 runs for the fourth wicket, taking their team to a challenging total.
Stats
2,000 T20I runs for Mitchell
Mitchell hit five fours and as many sixes en route to his career-best 52-ball 89*.
This was his ninth T20I fifty, which took him to 2,002 runs across 107 matches at 27.80 (SR: 141.68).
Mitchell became the sixth batter with 2,000-plus runs for the Kiwis.
506 of his runs have come across 23 matches versus India at 26.63 (50s: 2).
Coming to his T20 stats, Mitchell has completed 6,161 runs from 288 games at 30-plus. This was his 30th fifty.
Contributions
Jacobs also chips in with valuable 39*
Along with Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs also contributed significantly to New Zealand's innings.
He scored an unbeaten 39 off 23 balls, hitting four fours and a six in the process.
This knock took him to 311 runs across 14 T20Is at 34.55 (SR: 146).
Meanwhile, Allen's 40 off 25 balls has powered him to 1,764 T20I runs at 28.91. His strike rate is a stunning 170.10.