Daryl Mitchell completes 2,000 T20I runs with career-best 89*: Stats 

India's captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bowl first.

Arshdeep Singh gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing Tim Seifert for just two runs.

Finn Allen was looking dangerous but was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy after scoring a quick-fire 40 off 25 balls with five sixes.

Mitchell, who arrived at three, added 86 runs with Allen. The former was watchful early on but shifted gears toward the end.

He and Bevon Jacobs (39*) put together an unbroken partnership of 75 runs for the fourth wicket, taking their team to a challenging total.