Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka races to 50 T20I wickets: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka was the standout bowler in the third and final T20I against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Stadium. He bowled a phenomenal spell that restricted the hosts to 168/8 in 20 overs. Although Sahibzada Farhan's whirlwind half-century bolstered the hosts, Shanaka's three wickets ruptured the Pakistan batting line-up. With this, the Lankan all-rounder completed 50 wickets in the format.
Spell
Shanaka strikes in successive overs
Pakistan, asked to bat, had a decent start, with Farhan and Fakhar Zaman adding 34 runs in three overs. However, Zaman's dismissal in the fourth over was a turning point.
Pakistan were eyeing a recovery at 67/3 when Shanaka struck in successive overs.
Dismissing Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, and Mohammad Imran Randhawa, the Lankan seamer finished with 3/21 in four overs.
Numbers
A look at his T20I numbers
As mentioned, Shanaka completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket.
In 140 T20Is (81 innings), the star all-rounder has 50 wickets at an average of 25.52. His economy rate reads 8.29, with his best returns being 3/16.
Overall, Shanaka has over 120 wickets in T20 cricket.
The all-rounder, who didn't bat in SL's win, also has over 2,000 T20I runs.