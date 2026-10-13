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Home / News / Sports News / Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka races to 50 T20I wickets: Stats
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka races to 50 T20I wickets: Stats
Shanaka took 3/21 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka races to 50 T20I wickets: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Oct 13, 2026
10:20 pm
What's the story

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka was the standout bowler in the third and final T20I against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Stadium. He bowled a phenomenal spell that restricted the hosts to 168/8 in 20 overs. Although Sahibzada Farhan's whirlwind half-century bolstered the hosts, Shanaka's three wickets ruptured the Pakistan batting line-up. With this, the Lankan all-rounder completed 50 wickets in the format.

Spell

Shanaka strikes in successive overs

Pakistan, asked to bat, had a decent start, with Farhan and Fakhar Zaman adding 34 runs in three overs. However, Zaman's dismissal in the fourth over was a turning point.

Pakistan were eyeing a recovery at 67/3 when Shanaka struck in successive overs.

Dismissing Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, and Mohammad Imran Randhawa, the Lankan seamer finished with 3/21 in four overs.

Numbers

A look at his T20I numbers

As mentioned, Shanaka completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket.

In 140 T20Is (81 innings), the star all-rounder has 50 wickets at an average of 25.52. His economy rate reads 8.29, with his best returns being 3/16.

Overall, Shanaka has over 120 wickets in T20 cricket.

The all-rounder, who didn't bat in SL's win, also has over 2,000 T20I runs.

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