Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka races to 50 T20I wickets: Stats

Pakistan, asked to bat, had a decent start, with Farhan and Fakhar Zaman adding 34 runs in three overs. However, Zaman's dismissal in the fourth over was a turning point.

Pakistan were eyeing a recovery at 67/3 when Shanaka struck in successive overs.

Dismissing Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, and Mohammad Imran Randhawa, the Lankan seamer finished with 3/21 in four overs.