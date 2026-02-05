What is Netherlands' record at the ICC T20 World Cup?
What's the story
The Netherlands cricket team opens its 2026 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in the first match on February 7. The Group A contest will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00am IST. Netherlands will be aiming to make an impression this time around. Here we decode their record at the T20 World Cup.
T20 WCs
7th T20 World Cup campaign for the Dutch
Netherlands are featuring in their 7th ICC T20 World Cup campaign. They made their tournament debut in 2009 and exited the group stage. In 2014, Netherlands reached the Super 10 stage. In 2016, they exited the group stage. In 2021, they again suffered a group-stage exit. In 2022, they reached the Super 12 stage. In 2024, they made an exit from the group stage.
Information
What is their win-loss record?
As per ESPNcricinfo, Netherlands have played 27 T20 World Cup matches to date. They owns a 10-16 win-loss record. One match didn't have a result.
Key numbers
A look at the key team and individual stats
Netherlands' highest score is 193/4 versus Ireland in 2014. Meanwhile, their lowest score in the tournament reads 39 versus Sri Lanka in 2014. Max O'Dowd is the Dutch side's top scorer in T20 World Cup history with 444 runs at 34.15 (50s: 5). PA van Meekeren has picked 23 scalps from 16 T20 World Cup games at 14.34.
Information
2026 T20 World Cup: A look at the team's schedule
Netherlands schedule: Pakistan vs Netherlands - February 7, 11:00am IST, Colombo. Netherlands vs Namibia: February 10, 11:00am IST, Delhi. USA vs Netherlands: February 13, 7:00pm IST, Chennai. India vs Netherlands: February 18, 7:00pm IST, Ahmedabad.