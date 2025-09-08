'That's my aim': Devdutt Padikkal determined to make India comeback
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal made a strong comeback in top-level domestic cricket, scoring a solid 57 for South Zone against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final. The innings came at an opportune time as he is part of the India A squad for two unofficial home Tests against Australia A starting September 16 in Lucknow. Here are his stats.
Setbacks faced
A rollercoaster ride for Padikkal
Padikkal's career has been a rollercoaster ride over the last 18 months. He made his Test debut in March last year and played again in November. The start of 2025 saw him score a century and an 86 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by consistent performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL. However, just when he seemed to be hitting his stride with back-to-back half-centuries against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, a hamstring injury cut his season short.
Reflections
'Needed to get back into the groove of things'
Padikkal reflected on his Duleep Trophy innings, saying it was crucial for him to get back into the groove of things. "I haven't played much red-ball cricket for some time now. So coming into this game, I knew that I needed to make sure that I was getting back into the groove of things," he told ESPNcricinfo. He added he was happy to spend some time out there and get a few runs.
Goals ahead
Playing too many shots
Padikkal, who was the Player of the Tournament in Maharaja Trophy with 449 runs in 12 innings for Hubli Tigers, admitted he was playing "too many shots" in his Duleep Trophy innings. He said this could be due to his limited red-ball cricket exposure over the last few months. Looking ahead, Padikkal is keen on making a mark in upcoming series and possibly staking a claim for the national team.
Statement
Want to continue representing India
Padikkal, who was not picked in India's Test squad for the recent England series, is determined to make a return. "Just playing or just making my debut is not what my career is going to be about. Hopefully, I can continue to represent India at the highest level and continue to win games for them. That's always been my aim," he added.