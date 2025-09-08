'That's my aim': Devdutt Padikkal determined to make India comeback 

Devdutt Padikkal made a strong comeback in top-level domestic cricket, scoring a solid 57 for South Zone against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final. The innings came at an opportune time as he is part of the India A squad for two unofficial home Tests against Australia A starting September 16 in Lucknow. Here are his stats.

Setbacks faced A rollercoaster ride for Padikkal Padikkal's career has been a rollercoaster ride over the last 18 months. He made his Test debut in March last year and played again in November. The start of 2025 saw him score a century and an 86 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by consistent performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL. However, just when he seemed to be hitting his stride with back-to-back half-centuries against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, a hamstring injury cut his season short.

Reflections 'Needed to get back into the groove of things' Padikkal reflected on his Duleep Trophy innings, saying it was crucial for him to get back into the groove of things. "I haven't played much red-ball cricket for some time now. So coming into this game, I knew that I needed to make sure that I was getting back into the groove of things," he told ESPNcricinfo. He added he was happy to spend some time out there and get a few runs.

Goals ahead Playing too many shots Padikkal, who was the Player of the Tournament in Maharaja Trophy with 449 runs in 12 innings for Hubli Tigers, admitted he was playing "too many shots" in his Duleep Trophy innings. He said this could be due to his limited red-ball cricket exposure over the last few months. Looking ahead, Padikkal is keen on making a mark in upcoming series and possibly staking a claim for the national team.