CPL 2025: Mohammad Rizwan slams his second half-century 

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has brought up his second fifty in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. He scored a brilliant 85 runs off just 62 balls, leading St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a five-run victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence on Sunday. The innings came after Rizwan was excluded from Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2025.

Match details Rizwan's brilliance lifts Patriots Three of Patriots's top four batters were out for single-digit scores. However, Rizwan played a knock of character. His knock included eight fours and three sixes, showing his ability to anchor while accelerating in the death overs. Despite Rilee Rossouw and skipper Jason Holder not getting going, Rizwan's presence ensured the Patriots reached a competitive 149/6 while batting first.

Key contributions Rizwan's partnerships bolster Patriots's innings Rizwan's partnerships were crucial in shaping the innings. He first stitched together a 38-run stand with Rossouw before adding another vital 61 with Navin Bidaisee. His running between the wickets and shot selection stood out, frustrating the Warriors's attack despite regular breakthroughs. Even though he was run out in the penultimate over, Rizwan had already done enough damage to take his team close to victory.

Stats Second fifty of the season for Rizwan Playing his maiden CPL season, Rizwan has raced to 188 runs from five games at 62.66 (SR: 132.39). His second CPL fifty has taken his T20 tally to 8,609 runs from 291 games. This includes 71 fifties and three tons. While he averages 43.26 in the format, his strike rate reads 125.99. 3,414 of Rizwan's runs have come in 106 T20Is at an average of 47.41. He has 31 50-plus scores in the format, including a solitary hundred.