Jacob Bethell ready to seize Ashes opportunity following blazing century

Jacob Bethell, the young English cricketer, has expressed his readiness to seize a potential opportunity in the upcoming Ashes series. The 21-year-old batsman, who is turning 22 next month, recently scored his maiden professional century during England 's record-breaking 342-run victory over South Africa. The innings not only made him England's second-youngest centurion in men's ODIs but also left Bethell craving for more of such "addictive" experiences on the field.

Career trajectory Bethell's potential inclusion in the Ashes squad Bethell, who has already played four Tests and scored three half-centuries, is expected to travel with the England squad as a backup batter for the Ashes series. His impressive performance at No. 3 during his debut Test series in New Zealand had put pressure on Ollie Pope's position ahead of the English summer. However, Pope's initial strong performance with a score of 171 against India, followed by a decline to finish with 304 runs at 34, could change things further.

Aspirations 'I'll hopefully be there to take it' - Bethell Bethell said he is hoping to be in the squad for the Ashes series. "I'm hoping to be in the squad and if I'm in the squad, it's only one thing that has to happen - in terms of an injury or something like that - and I'm in, and I've got to be ready to perform," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. He further added, "If the opportunity arises, I'll hopefully be there to take it."

Match details Bethell's impressive form against South Africa In the match against South Africa, Bethell was promoted from No. 6 to No. 4 at Lord's on Thursday to take down the opposition's spinners. He scored an impressive 110 off just 82 balls, forming a dominant 182-run partnership with Joe Root and celebrating his century with a cover drive off Nandre Burger. His brilliance powered the hosts to 414/5 - the third-highest ODI total on England soil. The Proteas team was all out for just 72 in response.