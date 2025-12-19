Devon Conway enters record books with second Test double-hundred: Stats 

Star opener Devon Conway scored his second Test double-century on Friday, putting New Zealand further in command on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against West Indies at Mount Maunganui. Conway, who resumed the day with an overnight score of 178, continued to bat well before being dismissed for a career-best 227. This was overall his Test hundred, which saw him shatter many records. Here are further details.

Milestone achievement Conway's journey to his 2nd Test double-century On Day 1 of the game, Conway stitched a 323-run partnership for the opening wicket with fellow centurion Tom Latham (137). Their stellar performances guided the hosts to a total of 334/1 by stumps on Day 1. Conway continued to torment WI bowlers on Day 2 as he soon brought up his second Test double-century. He powered the Kiwis past 400 before falling to Justin Greaves. NZ were 432/4 at the time of his dismissal.

Stats Conway joins Turner Conway's 227 off 367 balls was laced with 31 fours. As mentioned, this was his second Test double-ton as his maiden one came on his debut against England at Lord's in 2021. It was a knock of exactly 200 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Conway became just the second NZ opener to record a Test double-ton vs WI. He joined Glenn Turner, who owns two scores of 200 or more in this regard.

Information Conway is third on this list Conway recorded the third-highest individual Test score by an NZ batter against WI. He is only behind Turner's 259 in the 1972 Georgetown Test and Kane Williamson's 251 in the 2020 Hamilton affair.

Stats Conway gets past 2,400 Test runs As mentioned, Conway raced to his sixth Test century. The left-handed batter now has 2,433 runs from 32 matches at an average of 42.68 (50s: 13). 352 of his runs have come in three Tests versus WI at an excellent average of 88 (100: 1, 50: 1). Conway also went past 1,000 runs in home Tests during his stay. He now has 1,061 runs across 15 matches in NZ at 42.44 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).

Partnership Record stand with Latham Latham and Conway recorded the second-highest opening partnership for New Zealand in Test cricket. Their 323 is only behind the 387-run stand between Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis against West Indies in Georgetown in 1972. Notably, Latham and Conway also stitched the highest Test opening partnership in New Zealand, surpassing 276 (in 1930 and in 1999).