Harshit Rana dismisses Devon Conway for 3rd successive time (ODIs)

Rana bowled a back-of-a-length delivery around the off-stump. The ball straightened slightly after hitting the turf, leaving Conway confused about whether to play or defend it. The left-handed batsman ended up edging the ball, which was easily caught by Rohit Sharma at slip. As Henry Nicholls had bagged a golden duck, Conway's dismissal left the Kiwis reeling at 6/2.

Dismissals

Three dismissals in as many games

After playing a 56-run knock in the series opener, Conway recorded scores worth 16 and 5 in the following two matches. Rana got the better of the Kiwi star in all the games of this series. As per Cricbuzz, the pacer gave away just 18 runs off 23 deliveries in this battle. 14 of these deliveries were dots. Notably, Rana boasts seven powerplay wickets in ODIs, and six of them are of left-handed batters.