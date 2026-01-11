Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand due to a side strain. The injury was sustained during a net session when he was hit on the ribs by a throwdown specialist's delivery. Dhruv Jurel has been named as his replacement for the three-match series, starting from Sunday.

Injury details Pant's injury diagnosed as oblique muscle tear Pant's injury was diagnosed as an oblique muscle tear after MRI scans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the diagnosis and replacement in an official statement on Sunday morning. "Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India's practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara," it read.

Replacement details Jurel's impressive performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy Jurel, who has been in sensational touch for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, has joined Team India on Saturday night. He is Uttar Pradesh's top-scorer in the tournament with 558 runs in seven matches at an average of over 90. He has scored two hundreds as well as four half-centuries across seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Team performance Uttar Pradesh tops Elite Group B points table Jurel's fine form with the bat has helped Uttar Pradesh top the Elite Group B points table, having amassed 28 points with wins in all seven of their matches so far. The team is set to face Saurashtra in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.