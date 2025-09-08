Who will be Asia Cup's highest run-getter? Dinesh Karthik opines

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has predicted that vice-captain Shubman Gill will emerge as the top run-scorer in the upcoming Asia Cup. The prediction comes after Gill's stellar performance on the England tour, where he was the highest scorer across both teams. The young cricketer's return to India's T20I squad after a year-long absence has also been a hot topic of discussion.

IPL performance Gill's IPL performance bolsters Karthik's prediction In the IPL 2025 season, Gill scored an impressive 650 runs for the Gujarat Titans at a phenomenal average of 50. This stellar performance further strengthens Karthik's prediction of Gill being Asia Cup's highest run-scorer. On Cricbuzz, Karthik also picked Varun Chakravarthy as the likely top wicket-taker in the tournament, showing faith in India's bowling prowess.

Winning prediction India favorites to win Asia Cup, says Karthik Karthik didn't hesitate to predict that India will win the upcoming Asia Cup. The team has been on a winning streak since clinching the T20 World Cup last year, winning five consecutive bilateral T20I series and 17 out of 20 matches. He also named wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma as a surprise player to watch out for in the tournament.