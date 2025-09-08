Revisiting the biggest triumphs in ODI history (by runs) 

England have registered the biggest-ever win in ODI cricket, defeating South Africa by a whopping 342 runs in the third and final game in Southampton on Sunday. Batting first after losing the toss, England posted a massive total of 414 for five in their allotted overs. The Proteas were folded for 72 in response. Here we decode the biggest triumphs in ODI history in terms of runs.

#3 Australia - 309 runs vs Netherlands, 2023 The 2023 World Cup saw Australia register the biggest win in the tournament's history, by 309 runs. Scintillating centuries from David Warner (104) and Glenn Maxwell (106) powered the Aussies to 399/8 in the first innings. Notably, Maxwell smashed a 40-ball century, the fastest in ODI World Cups. In response, Australian bowlers never let the Netherlands batters settle in the chase. Adam Zampa claimed four wickets as the Dutch team was all out for just 90 in 21 overs.

#2 India - 317 runs vs Sri Lanka, 2023 India hammered Sri Lanka by a massive 317 runs in the 2023 Thiruvananthapuram ODI. Batting first, India posted 390/5 thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill (116) and Virat Kohli (166*). Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka's top-order with four early wickets while Mohammed Shami as Kuldeep Yadav dismissed two batters each as the Lankans were folded for just 73 runs in 22 overs.