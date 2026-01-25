Australian Open: Djokovic edges past Federer for most quarter-final appearances

Novak Djokovic , a 10-time Australian Open champion, has advanced to the tournament's quarter-finals this season. His fourth-round opponent, Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik, withdrew from the match due to an abdominal injury. The withdrawal came just a day before their scheduled clash at Melbourne Park. Notably, Serbian Djokovic edged past Roger Federer in terms of quarter-final appearances at the Australian Open. Here's more.

Do you know? Djokovic will appear in his 16th quarter-final at AO As per Opta, Djokovic will appear in his 16th men's singles quarter-final at the Australian Open. This is one more thand former Swiss legend Federer (15) for the most during the Open Era.

Injury impact Mensik's injury prevents clash with Djokovic Despite a hard-fought third-round victory over American Ethan Quinn, Mensik withdrew from the tournament citing an abdominal injury. The 20-year-old revealed that he had been carrying this injury for some time and it prevented him from facing Djokovic in the quarter-finals. "This is a tough one to write," Mensik said on Instagram, announcing his withdrawal from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has worsened over recent matches.

Advertisement

Emotional farewell Mensik expresses disappointment over withdrawal Mensik expressed his disappointment over the withdrawal, saying he was looking forward to facing Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena. "I'm super sad not to step onto the court and compete against my idol and the G.O.A.T," he said. Despite this setback, Mensik remained proud of his achievement in reaching the fourth round for the first time at this prestigious tournament.

Advertisement

Upcoming matches Djokovic's path to the semi-finals Djokovic is now looking forward to his next match against either American Taylor Fritz or Italian Lorenzo Musetti. A potential semi-final clash against defending champion Jannik Sinner also awaits him. This tournament is another opportunity for Djokovic to add more titles to his already impressive record and possibly break the tie with Margaret Court for most Grand Slam crowns.

400 Djokovic won his 400th Grand Slam match on Saturday Djokovic made it to the fourth round of 2026 Australian Open on Saturday. The veteran took down Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets. Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 at Rod Laver Arena. This victory followed wins over Pedro Martinez in the 1st round and Francesco Maestrelli in the 2nd. Notably, this was Djokovic's 400th Grand Slam match win. With this victory over Zandschulp, Djokovic raced to a win-loss record of 400-55 at Grand Slams.