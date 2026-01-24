Novak Djokovic wins his 400th Grand Slam match: Key stats

Numbers

Djokovic is 400-55 at Grand Slams and 102-10 at AO

With this victory over Zandschulp, Djokovic is now 400-55 at Grand Slams. He is the first player to claim 400 wins in the Open Era. Meanwhile, Djokovic has raced to a 102-10 win-loss record at Australian Open. This is now his joint-most wins tally at a Grand Slam (also 102-13 at Wimbledon). Djokovic is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title this season.