Novak Djokovic wins his 400th Grand Slam match: Key stats
Serbian legend Novak Djokovic has made it to the 2026 Australian Open fourth round. The veteran took down Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets. Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. This victory follows wins over Pedro Martinez in the 1st round and Francesco Maestrelli in the 2nd. Notably, this was Djokovic's 400th Grand Slam match win.
Djokovic is 400-55 at Grand Slams and 102-10 at AO
With this victory over Zandschulp, Djokovic is now 400-55 at Grand Slams. He is the first player to claim 400 wins in the Open Era. Meanwhile, Djokovic has raced to a 102-10 win-loss record at Australian Open. This is now his joint-most wins tally at a Grand Slam (also 102-13 at Wimbledon). Djokovic is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title this season.
Djokovic equals Federer's AO record
With this win at AO, Djokovic (102) has equaled Roger Federer (102) for the most men's singles match wins at the Australian Open in the Open Era.
2-1 win-loss record for Djokovic over Zandschulp
Djokovic now owns a 2-1 win-loss record over Zandschulp on the ATP Tour. Djokovic won the pair's first meeting at 2022 Astana. Zandschulp then beat the Serb at 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells.
Win number 400!
Symphony No. 400 in D Major 👀💯@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/vaqBK3jFeN— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2026