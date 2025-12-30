Donald Bradman's iconic Baggy Green to be auctioned: Details here

The historic Baggy Green cap, worn by Sir Donald Bradman during the 1947/48 series against India, is set to go under the hammer on Australia Day (January 26). The cap was gifted by Bradman to former Indian cricketer Ranga Sohoni and has been in his family for over 75 years. It has never been publicly sold or displayed outside their possession. Here are further details.

Auction details Bradman's cap: A unique piece of cricket history Unlike today's Australian players, Test cricketers of Bradman's time donned a separate cap for every series. This particular cap is a "genuine piece of cricket history that Sir Donald Bradman personally gifted," said Lloyds Auctions Lee Hames. The auction will open with bidding starting at $1 and closing on January 26. Private collectors, museums, institutions, and fans have been showing interest in the same.

Information The highest ever price Notably, Bradman's first Baggy Green cap from his debut season in 1928 was sold for $450,000 in 2020, according to Cricket Australia. The highest price for a baggy green cap was fetched by Shane Warne's, which was sold for over $1 million.

Information Iconic cap from India series As mentioned, the cap to be auctioned was worn by Bradman during the 1947/48 series against India. He hammered 715 runs from five Tests at an incredible average of 178.75 in that series. The tally includes 4 tons, a half-century, and a double-ton.