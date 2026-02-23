Deandra Dottin becomes 1st WI player dismissed obstructing the field

West Indies cricket legend Deandra Dottin has become the first player from the Caribbean to be dismissed obstructing the field in international cricket. The historic incident took place during the second Women's ODI against Sri Lanka in Grenada on Sunday. It was a controversial moment that turned out to be a costly dismissal for her team.

Match details A look at the dismissal The incident occurred in the 30th over of West Indies's chase of 209 runs at the National Cricket Stadium St George's. Dottin, who came in to bat at No.6 with the score reading 89-4, was soon involved in a controversial dismissal. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu bowled a wide ball down the leg side that missed Dottin's attempted sweep and hit the wicketkeeper before bouncing back toward the pitch.

Incident details Costly dismissal for Dottin, West Indies As the ball rebounded, Dottin juggled it with her bat and then caught it with her left hand while the wicketkeeper was also stepping forward to gather the ball. The Sri Lankan players immediately appealed for obstruction, and Dottin was adjudged out obstructing the field. She made 13 runs. This decision proved to be a major blow for West Indies as they lost by just 14 runs despite Glasgow's valiant half-century.

Rule clarification What is the 'obstructing the field' dismissal? According to Article 37.1.2 of cricket laws, a batter cannot deliberately touch the ball with a hand not holding the bat while receiving a delivery from the bowler. The law states that "the striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in circumstances of clause 37.2, in act of receiving a ball delivered by bowler, he wilfully strikes ball with hand not holding bat."

