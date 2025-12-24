Double-centurion Swastik Samal enters Vijay Haraze Trophy record books

Odisha's Swastik Samal created history by scoring a double-century in List A cricket. The 25-year-old left-handed opener achieved this feat during his side's Round 1 clash against Saurashtra in the 2025-26 efition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. His innings of 212 runs off just 169 balls helped Odisha post an impressive total of 345/6. Despite his effort, Saurashtra went on to chase the 346-run target later. Here are the details.

Performance details Samal's innings included 21 fours and 8 sixes Samal's innings was a blend of aggression and technique, as he scored at a strike rate of 125.44. He hit an impressive 21 boundaries and eight sixes during his stay at the crease. The young cricketer forged a massive partnership of 261 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Biplab Samantray (100 off 91 balls). Their partnership rescued Odisha from early setbacks in their innings against Saurashtra.

Records 8th batter with double-century in VHT; joint 4th-highest score With this knock of 212, Samal is now the 8th batter in VHT to smash a double-hundred. He has joined the likes of N Jagadeesan (277), Prithvi Shaw (227*), Ruturaj Gaikwad (220*), Sanju Samson (212*), Yashasvi Jaiswal (203), KV Kaushal (202), and SB Vyas (200), as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, he is now the joint 4th-highest scorer in the tournament. Highest individual scores in VHT history: Narayan Jagadeesan: 277 vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2022 Prithvi Shaw: 227* vs Pondicherry, 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad: 220* vs Uttar Pradesh, 2022 Sanju Samson: 212* vs Goa, 2019 Swastik Samal: 212 vs Saurashtra, 2025