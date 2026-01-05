How MS Dhoni's tactical genius stunned Bravo during IPL 2018

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo recently opened up about MS Dhoni 's unique man-management skills. Speaking on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, Bravo recalled a moment from the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season that perfectly illustrated Dhoni's instinctive leadership style. The former all-rounder, who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in two stints between 2011 and 2022, called Dhoni his "brother from another mother."

Leadership lesson 'Don't even dive on my field' In 2018, after a ban-induced hiatus, Bravo dived to stop the ball while fielding at long-on. Despite being 34 at the time, he went all out to save runs. However, Dhoni wasn't pleased with his action and called him into the ring. "Do not ever dive on my cricket field again. Your four overs are more important than saving four runs," he told Bravo after the over.

Tactical shift Change in approach post-Dhoni's advice Bravo revealed that Dhoni's advice changed his entire approach on the field. "After that, I started fielding in the circle. That is the kind of thing he does. He knows what you are good at, and he wants you for that reason," Bravo said. He further added that Dhoni doesn't want players to do anything beyond their capabilities or be someone else on the field.

Trust in players Experience with field placement under Dhoni Bravo also spoke about Dhoni's faith in his players' cricketing instincts. He recalled how Dhoni asked him about his preferred field during their first over together. "I told him what I wanted... after that moment, he never told me anything about field placement again. I felt he trusted me," Bravo said, highlighting the trust and autonomy given to players under Dhoni's captaincy.