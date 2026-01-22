Rybakina won the match 7-5, 6-2 (Image Source: X/@WTA)

Australian Open 2026, Elena Rybakina books 3rd-round berth: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:00 pm Jan 22, 202606:00 pm

What's the story

Elena Rybakina, the reigning WTA Finals champion and world No. 5, has knocked out Varvara Gracheva from the Australian Open. The match was a tough one for Gracheva, who was the last Russian player standing in the women's draw after Elsa Jacquemot's defeat. Rybakina won the match in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) in just over an hour. With this victory, Rybakina advanced to the third round of the tournament where she will face Tereza Valentova.