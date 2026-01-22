Australian Open 2026, Elena Rybakina books 3rd-round berth: Key stats
What's the story
Elena Rybakina, the reigning WTA Finals champion and world No. 5, has knocked out Varvara Gracheva from the Australian Open. The match was a tough one for Gracheva, who was the last Russian player standing in the women's draw after Elsa Jacquemot's defeat. Rybakina won the match in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) in just over an hour. With this victory, Rybakina advanced to the third round of the tournament where she will face Tereza Valentova.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
Rybakina doled out five aces compared to her opponent's three. Notably, Rybakina didn't commit a single double fault. Gracheva went on to commit two of them. The former also converted 5/7 break points. She owned a 75% win on the first serve and 59% win on the 2nd. Rybakina fired 24 winners compared to Gracheva's 17. In terms of unforced errors, Gracheva's 24 was more than Rybakina's 19.
Information
61-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams
With this victory over Gracheva, Rybakina has raced to a 61-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the Australian Open, she owns a win-loss record of 16-6. Notably, the 2022 Wimbledon champion was a runner-up at AO in 2023.
Twitter Post
Rolls into Rd 3!
"Rybakina rolls into round three" 🔉— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2026
The fifth seed goes through after a first set challenge from Gracheva@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/Iakb7hQ5LP