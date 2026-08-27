Police investigate England bowler Brydon Carse's alleged nightclub assault 

The police's first statement on the matter said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city center.

However, he was released shortly after agreeing to leave the area.

The updated statement did not mention any names but confirmed that no arrests had been made yet and that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

"We are investigating allegations of assault in Derby city centre. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing," the statement read.