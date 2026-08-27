Police investigate England bowler Brydon Carse's alleged nightclub assault
What's the story
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into allegations of assault, following a recent incident involving England cricketer Brydon Carse. The probe stems from an event over the weekend when Carse was briefly arrested and later released outside a late-night bar in Derby. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also removed Carse from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan while this investigation is ongoing.
Arrest details
Police investigation into the incident is ongoing
The police's first statement on the matter said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city center.
However, he was released shortly after agreeing to leave the area.
The updated statement did not mention any names but confirmed that no arrests had been made yet and that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
"We are investigating allegations of assault in Derby city centre. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing," the statement read.
Official statement
ECB strips Carse from squad for 2nd Test
The ECB announced Carse's removal from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan, which starts at Lord's on Thursday.
The board said, "Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men's Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained."
This decision was taken after a video emerged showing Carse being detained by police officers in Derby city center.
Team captain's response
Root reacts to the incident, says he's 'hacked off'
Reacting to the incident, England Test captain Joe Root expressed his disappointment over the growing number of alcohol-related issues in the team.
He said, "If I'm being brutally honest I'm really hacked off."
Root added that he was primarily concerned about Carse as a person and that the fast bowler is very upset, apologetic, and understands his actions.