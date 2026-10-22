Joe Root becomes first Englishman with 8,000 ODI runs: Stats
What's the story
After shattering Test records, England batter Joe Root has unlocked a special achievement in ODI cricket. He is now the first English batter to complete 8,000 ODI runs. England's highest run-scorer in both formats, Root achieved the feat in the ODI Tri-Series match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Root reached the landmark with his 64th run in the match. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Root slams 69 versus Sri Lanka, shines alongside Harry Brook
Root scored a solid 69-run knock in this contest.
He arrived in the middle when England were 74/1. And soon, the side was reduced to 85/2.
Harry Brook joined Root thereafter and they added a majestic 159-run stand off 127 balls.
Root looked set during his stay but was dismissed shortly after reaching the 8,000-run landmark.
Asitha Fernando dismissed Root in the 38th over.
Landmark
Root slams his 49th ODI fifty
Root smashed 8 fours in his knock of 69 off 66 balls and raced to 8,005 ODI runs in his 197th appearance.
Across 186 innings, the veteran batter averages 50.66.
Notably, no England batter other than Root has even 7,000 ODI runs. Eoin Morgan is a distant second with 6,957 runs.
As of now, Root has 20 tons and 49 half-centuries in the format.
Numbers
Breakdown of his numbers
Root made his ODI debut in 2013 against India in Rajkot.
According to Cricinfo, Root has scored 4,107 runs from 102 home ODIs at an average of 51.33. This includes 10 tons and 24 half-centuries.
Root averages 52.22 in away ODIs (home of opposition), having scored 3,029 runs (100s: 8, 50s: 18).
He now has 869 runs at neutral venues at 43.45 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
Information
Root surpasses 5,500 runs at number 3 for England
As per Cricinfo, Root is also England's highest run-scorer at No. 3 in ODIs. From 122 such innings, the English batter has 5,520 runs at an average of 53.59 (100s: 14, 50s: 39). Root's closest rival is Jonathan Trott (2,585), who played his last ODI in 2013.
Do you know?
Root averages 62.84 versus Sri Lanka
Root's 69 saw him get to 1,571 runs against Sri Lanka from 36 ODI matches (33 innings) at an average of 62.84. In addition to 3 tons, he owns 12 fifties.