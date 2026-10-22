Joe Root becomes first Englishman with 8,000 ODI runs: Stats

Root scored a solid 69-run knock in this contest.

He arrived in the middle when England were 74/1. And soon, the side was reduced to 85/2.

Harry Brook joined Root thereafter and they added a majestic 159-run stand off 127 balls.

Root looked set during his stay but was dismissed shortly after reaching the 8,000-run landmark.

Asitha Fernando dismissed Root in the 38th over.