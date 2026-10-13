Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests; Dickwella omitted
What's the story
Team Sri Lanka has announced its squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan in November. The team sees the inclusion of fast-bowler Eshan Malinga and wicketkeeper Anjala Bandara, both of whom have been called up for the Test series. This is a major move by Sri Lanka, especially since Bandara replaces Niroshan Dickwella who was recalled for home Tests against India in August.
Leadership change
Mendis to lead as Madushanka returns
Kusal Mendis has been named the captain of the Sri Lankan Test team for his first series since taking over from Dhananjaya de Silva.
The squad also sees the return of left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka.
Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka has been selected subject to fitness.
Malinga, who has been a regular in shorter formats, gets his maiden Test call-up after impressive performances in 19 First-Class matches where he took 44 wickets at an average of 31.15.
Player spotlight
Anjala Bandara replaces Dickwella
Anjala Bandara, a 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, has been rewarded for his stellar first-class record.
He averages an impressive 65.85 after playing 31 games, scoring seven fifties and as many hundreds with a best of 200*.
His inclusion in the squad is a testament to his consistent performance at the domestic level.
Squad adjustments
Udara, Mishara dropped; Chandimal returns
The Sri Lankan squad for the Pakistan Tests also sees the exclusion of openers Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara, who played in the second Test against India in Colombo.
All-rounder Sahan Arachchige, who was called up for that Test, has also been dropped.
However, Dinesh Chandimal makes a comeback after being substituted during the first Test in Galle due to concussion.
Bowling lineup
Jayasuriya and Nuwantha lead spin attack
For the upcoming Tests, Sri Lanka has picked Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha as their main spin options.
All-rounder Sonal Dinusha, who had a breakout series against India, is also part of the team.
The pace attack will feature Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando alongside Malinga and Madushanka.
Notably, Vishwa Fernando has been dropped from this squad.
Information
Sri Lanka's squad for Pakistan Tests
Squad: Kusal Mendis (C), Pathum Nissanka*, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga.