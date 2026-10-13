Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests; Dickwella omitted

Kusal Mendis has been named the captain of the Sri Lankan Test team for his first series since taking over from Dhananjaya de Silva.

The squad also sees the return of left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka.

Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka has been selected subject to fitness.

Malinga, who has been a regular in shorter formats, gets his maiden Test call-up after impressive performances in 19 First-Class matches where he took 44 wickets at an average of 31.15.