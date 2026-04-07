My England career was cut short due to IPL: Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has claimed that his international career was cut short due to a dispute with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Pietersen alleged that the ECB instigated a witch-hunt against him during IPL's early years. The ECB had barred centrally contracted players from participating in the inaugural 2008 edition of IPL, with only Dimitri Mascarenhas representing England that year.

Career impact Pietersen prioritizes IPL over national duties In 2009, England allowed players to participate in a limited three-week window. Pietersen joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru) that year, prioritizing the league over his national duties. This decision allegedly created severe tensions with the ECB. I made big sacrifices. I lost my career. That's the reason why everybody in that establishment went against me, he said during the interview.

Career projection Should have played another 50-60 Tests, says Pietersen Pietersen's international career ended in 2014 when he was just 33 years old. He had played 104 Test matches by then and believes he should have played another 50-60 Tests and scored an additional 3,000-4,000 runs. I was 33 when my England career finished, after 104 Test matches. I should have played 150-160 Tests and scored 12,000-13,000 runs, Pietersen said during the interview.

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Media manipulation Pietersen accuses ECB of using media against him Pietersen also alleged that the ECB used certain sections of the media against him. The ECB used The Telegraph to go after me... I don't want to go too deep into it, he said. Despite his career being cut short by his stance, Pietersen believes it has paved the way for future generations of England players to participate in franchise cricket.

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