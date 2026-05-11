Former England spinner named in Scotland Women's T20 WC squad

Career transition

Three changes in the squad

Gordon also played a Test match against Australia in 2019. Each of her five WT20I caps for England came in 2019. She had pledged her future to Scotland last December but has only recently recovered from a back injury. The squad, led by Kathryn Bryce, sees three changes from the World Cup qualifier in Nepal earlier this year. Young seamers Gabriella Fontenla and Maisie Maceira have been included along with Gordon.