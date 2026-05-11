Former England spinner named in Scotland Women's T20 WC squad
What's the story
Former England cricketer Kirsty Gordon has been named in the Scotland squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This will be her first appearance for Scotland in nearly nine years. The 28-year-old had represented Scotland 60 times before moving to the English professional circuit. She was born in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, and played five games at the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup, where England finished as runners-up.
Career transition
Three changes in the squad
Gordon also played a Test match against Australia in 2019. Each of her five WT20I caps for England came in 2019. She had pledged her future to Scotland last December but has only recently recovered from a back injury. The squad, led by Kathryn Bryce, sees three changes from the World Cup qualifier in Nepal earlier this year. Young seamers Gabriella Fontenla and Maisie Maceira have been included along with Gordon.
Upcoming matches
Here are the group's other teams
Niamh Robertson-Jack and Mollie Parker have been left out of the squad. However, Robertson-Jack and Ellen Watson will join a wider squad for a pre-tournament tri-series against the Netherlands and Bangladesh. The Scots will then head to Manchester for their opening World Cup match against Ireland at Old Trafford on June 13. They are also set to face England, West Indies, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in Group B.
Information
Scotland's squad for 2026 Women's T20 WC
Squad: Kathryn Bryce (capt), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul.