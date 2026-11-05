Alan Jones, Australia's last F1 world champion, passes away
What's the story
Alan Jones, the last Australian to win the Formula 1 World Championship, has died at 80. The motorsport legend passed away after a brief illness, just days after celebrating his birthday. According to Nine News, he was diagnosed with cancer only a few weeks ago. His wife Amanda confirmed his death in a statement released through Motorsport Australia.
Tribute
He will be dearly missed: Amanda Butler-Davis
In her statement, Amanda Butler-Davis expressed her deep sadness over the loss of her beloved husband.
"He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for," she wrote.
She further emphasized Alan's dedication to motorsport and the legacy he built through his achievements, passion, and character on and off the track.
Legacy
Eddie McGuire paid his respects during a live TV segment
Amanda also thanked everyone who was part of Alan's journey for their friendship, love, and support over the years.
Eddie McGuire paid his respects during a live TV segment, calling Jones "one of the greatest commentators" he had ever worked with.
He recalled how Amanda told him that on his 80th birthday last Monday, he had his favorite caviar but stayed off the Grey Goose for once in his life.
Career
Career in F1 and other motorsport events
Jones had an 11-year-long career in F1, having debuted in 1975.
He went on to win 12 Grand Prix races from 116 starts, with his first victory coming at the 1977 Austrian Grand Prix.
After a brief retirement, he returned to the sport in 1985 and raced until his last F1 race at the Australian Grand Prix in 1986.
He then raced V8 Supercars for several years before retiring from racing altogether.
Family
His family and career after retirement
Jones is survived by his wife Amanda, with whom he shared a 30-year relationship and two twins, Zara and Jack.
He also has two other daughters, Emma and Camilla, as well as an adopted son, Christian, who has also raced in motorsport.
After retiring from racing, Jones had a long career as a broadcaster on Nine's F1 coverage.