Which bowler took fewest balls to 150 ODI wickets?
What's the story
In one of the most thrilling ODIs, Pakistan beat England in the Tri-Series encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Chasing 242, the Men in Green slumped to 154/9 before Shadab Khan's ton got them home. In the first innings, Shaheen Afridi led the hosts from the front, taking four wickets. With this, he completed 150 ODI wickets. Here are the fastest bowlers to this landmark (by balls).
#1
Mitchell Starc: 3,857 balls
In 2019, Australia's Mitchell Starc became the fastest to complete 150 ODI wickets among Full Member side bowlers. He took 77 matches for the same, according to Cricinfo.
One of the most lethal bowlers across formats, Starc is also the fastest to this mark by balls (3,857).
Overall, he has taken 247 wickets from 132 appearances at an average of 23.96. His tally includes 9 fifers.
#2
Shaheen Afridi: 3,966 balls
Shaheen Afridi, who took a four-fer against England, is now only behind Starc on this list. The Paksitan skipper took 3,966 balls to complete 150 ODI wickets.
As of now, the left-arm seamer has accounted for 153 wickets from 80 ODIs at an average of 24.28.
He is also the fastest Pakistan pacer to reach 150 ODI scalps (80 matches).
#3
Sandeep Lamichhane: 3,973 balls
Nepal sensation Sandeep Lamichhane is the fastest spinner to reach 150 ODI wickets by balls.
The star wrist-spinner unlocked this achievement in May this year, taking 3,973 balls. He is also the fastest bowler to complete 150 wickets by matches (73).
Lamichhane currently has 167 wickets from 83 ODIs at an incredible average of 19.62. He has three fifers.