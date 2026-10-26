Which bowler took fewest balls to 150 ODI wickets?

In 2019, Australia's Mitchell Starc became the fastest to complete 150 ODI wickets among Full Member side bowlers. He took 77 matches for the same, according to Cricinfo.

One of the most lethal bowlers across formats, Starc is also the fastest to this mark by balls (3,857).

Overall, he has taken 247 wickets from 132 appearances at an average of 23.96. His tally includes 9 fifers.